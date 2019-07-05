It’s a medical fact: Spending time outdoors, especially in green spaces, is good for you.

A wealth of research indicates that escaping to a neighborhood park, hiking through the woods or spending a weekend by the lake can lower a person’s stress levels, decrease blood pressure and reduce the risk of asthma, allergies, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, while boosting mental health and increasing life expectancy.

One question has remained: How long, or how frequently, should you experience the great outdoors in order to reap its great benefits? Is there a recommended dose? Just how much nature is enough?

According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, the answer is about 120 minutes a week.

The study examined data from nearly 20,000 people in England who took part in the Monitor of Engagement with the Natural Environment Survey from 2014 to 2016, which asked them to record their activities within the past week. It found that people who spent two hours a week or more outdoors reported being in better health and having a greater sense of well-being than people who didn’t get out at all.

Spending just 60 or 90 minutes in nature did not have as significant an effect. And five hours a week in nature offered no additional health benefits.

“What really amazed us was that this was true for all groups of people,” said Mathew P. White, an environmental psychologist at the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the study. “Two hours a week was the threshold for both men and women, older and younger adults, different ethnic groups, people living in richer or poorer areas, and even for those living with long-term illnesses.”

It did not matter how often people frequented nature as long as they accumulated two hours of outdoor time a week.

“Nature is not like a pill you get prescribed by your doctor that you have to take in small doses every day,” White said. “What matters most is that you’re able to fit it into your lifestyle.”

That means you don’t have to live across the street from a park you visit every day. You can get the same benefits by taking a long walk on one day, or making a trip to a recreational area on a weekend.