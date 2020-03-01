BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Trey Spencer had 13 points to lead five Campbell players in double figures as the Fighting Camels got past UNC-Asheville 78-69 on Saturday.
Joshua Lusane added 12 points for the Fighting Camels. Jesus Carralero chipped in 11, Messiah Thompson scored 11 and Cory Gensler had 10. Lusane also had seven rebounds.
Lavar Batts Jr. had 28 points for the Bulldogs (14-15, 8-10 Big South Conference). DeVon Baker added 16 points. LJ Thorpe had 13 points and six rebounds.
The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Campbell defeated UNC-Asheville 64-62 on Jan. 8. The Fighting Camels end the regular season at 15-15 (6-12).
