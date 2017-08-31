A speeding motorcyclist being pursued by police in Bloomington crashed Wednesday night and was killed, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 10:15 p.m. and came to a deadly end at Xerxes Avenue and W. 98th Street, according to the State Patrol.

The rider was a 27-year-old man from Prior Lake. His identity has yet to be disclosed.

Neither Bloomington police nor the patrol has revealed details about what prompted the pursuit, where it began or how long it lasted.

The motorcyclist was speeding north on Xerxes, hit a curb and then a road sign while turning left onto 98th, according to the patrol.

Police were “attempting to make contact with the driver,” a patrol statement read, “but had lost sight of the motorcycle” before it crashed.