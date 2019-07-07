A speeding motorcyclist hit a concrete wall near the Duluth waterfront and was killed early Sunday, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 at Lake Avenue, according to the State Patrol.

That location is near Canal Park, where many tourists and others flock on weekends throughout the warmer months.

A 32-year-old man from nearby Hermantown was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when he hit the wall and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to a State Patrol statement.

Authorities have yet to say whether he was wearing a helmet. His identity has yet to be released.