A speeding motorcyclist hit a concrete wall near the Duluth waterfront and was killed early Sunday, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 2 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 at Lake Avenue, according to the State Patrol.
That location is near Canal Park, where many tourists and others flock on weekends throughout the warmer months.
A 32-year-old man from nearby Hermantown was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when he hit the wall and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to a State Patrol statement.
Authorities have yet to say whether he was wearing a helmet. His identity has yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Speeding motorcyclist hits concrete wall near Duluth waterfront, is killed
The crash occurred about 2 a.m. near Canal Park.
Minneapolis
Police race to where shots fired in downtown Minneapolis, find man fatally injured in road
The death also may have been traffic related, police said.
National
Utility blocks Iowa solar firm from Wisconsin energy market
As solar energy has become more popular and cost-effective, this once fringe renewable source is now at the center of an energy turf war in Wisconsin.
East Metro
Suspected car thief fleeing police strikes, kills motorcyclist near New Richmond, Wis.
The male on the motorcycle died at the scene, and the driver of a Jeep was taken into custody, officials said.
West Metro
Authorities recover body of missing Maplewood man on Crow River
The man's body was discovered not far from where he was last seen by friends, said Lt. Todd Sandin.