A speeding motorist suspected of drinking was killed after he hit another vehicle from behind with his pickup truck on a north-central Minnesota highway and kept going until the pickup flew into a tree, authorities said Sunday.

The multi-impact crash occurred north of Park Rapids about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 71 at Hidden Drive, according to the State Patrol.

Taner S. Berttunen, 26, of nearby Menahga, was declared dead at the scene. The patrol said alcohol played a role in the crash and Berttunen did not have on a seat belt.

According to the patrol:

Berttunen was heading north on Hwy. 71 and speeding when he hit an SUV from behind, veered off the road, went airborne and struck a tree.

Two people in the SUV came away with no injuries. Both had on their seat belts.