Spectrum senior Cole Elrod recovered the team's onside kick on the opening play.

"All of us knew we were going to try something at the start of the game," teammate and fellow senior Fisher Marberg said. "I think it really boosted the guys on the sideline and on the team."

It got the Sting pointed in the right direction in a 42-7 victory over St. Agnes on Friday afternoon at Spectrum Athletic Complex in Elk River.

Marberg, a quarterback/running back, rushed for a season-high 190 yards, pushing him to 922 this season. He had three rushing touchdowns in the first half, and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The Sting (6-0, 5-0 Twin City Blue) scored a season-low 42 points, much lower than their 61.4 points-per- game average coming into the game. St. Agnes (4-2, 4-1) had given up just 30 points total in the past three games combined.

St. Agnes senior Terrell Jones scored from 14 yards out to make it an 8-7 game in the first quarter.

"To me, it felt like it was going to be a high-scoring game at that point," Spectrum coach Seth Mills said.

The Sting responded just 39 seconds later when senior Blake Smith, following up a 32-yard reception on the drive, ran a reverse from 17 yards out.

HEATHER RULE