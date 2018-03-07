BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Authorities say a team of explosive experts will detonate highly-volatile chemicals at a Beaver Dam apartment where a man was killed in an explosion earlier this week.

Police Chief John Kreuziger said a news conference Wednesday the chemicals cannot be removed from the apartment because of their volatility, so the specialists will conduct a controlled detonation later in the day. Kreuziger says the detonation could cause additional damage to the apartment building. Some tenants at the complex have been displaced since Monday's explosion.

Kreuziger says the investigation involving federal, state and local authorities continues into why the man possessed a significant amount of explosives.

The police chief was joined at the news conference by officials from the FBI, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the city. He did not take any questions.