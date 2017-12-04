Special elections to replace two Minnesota lawmakers who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment has been tentatively scheduled for early February.

Gov. Mark Dayton said Monday that he has received a formal resignation letter from Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, and has been told to expect a similar letter soon from Sen. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park. The governor said he can finalize the election once Schoen’s letter arrives on his desk.

“When that occurs, when I receive that letter, I will formally call for special elections for those seats on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018,” he said.

Monday is an unusual day for elections in Minnesota, but Dayton said the state will have to work around other events already scheduled for the winter. State law prohibits state elections from being held on the same day as a special local election, and a special school board election is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13 if part of Cornish’s district. The previous Tuesday, Feb. 6, is the scheduled date for precinct caucuses, so it was also off the table.

Dayton said the candidate filing period for the special elections will be Jan. 8 through Jan. 11, with a special primary to be held on Jan. 29.

Cornish, who was first elected in 2002, resigned after a lawmaker and a lobbyist publicly accused him sexual harassment and misconduct. He issued a public apology to the lobbyist, who had said Cornish repeatedly propositioned her over a period of several years.

Schoen, who was elected to the state House in 2012 and later to the Senate in 2016, resigned after facing allegations from a lawmaker, a candidate for the legislature and a legislative staff member about inappropriate text messages, comments and one incident in which Schoen reportedly grabbed the candidate’s buttocks. Schoen has denied the allegations or said they were taken out of context.