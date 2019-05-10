LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears appeared in court at her own request to speak to a judge who oversees the conservatorship that has controlled her affairs for 11 years.

But Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny cleared the courtroom Friday of all members of the public and media before Spears appeared, so only those involved in the case know what she said.

When the doors re-opened, the courtroom was empty, and Penny has issued no ruling or statement on Spears' case.

Spears was brought in and out of the courthouse via backdoors and side entrances, and only a few determined fans and passers-by caught glimpses of her.

The 37-year-old singer doesn't normally attend hearings on her conservatorship, which gives her father, Jamie Spears, and various lawyers power over much of her life.