MADRID — The Spanish soccer league will sponsor the new Davis Cup Finals organized by a group founded by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

La Liga says it will promote the tennis competition through its international broadcasts in Europe, Asia, Africa, the United States and Latin America.

The league says the campaign will air during matches in October. The overhauled Davis Cup Finals will be played from Nov. 18-24. The first two editions are taking place in Madrid.

In this first year, the league will also sponsor the Davis Cup qualifiers, which begin on Friday.

The agreement was made between the league, the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos Tennis, a subsidiary of the group behind the competition's new format.

La Liga says the deal will allow the league and its clubs to increase their global visibility and reach a new audience through tennis fans across the world.