MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to four Latin American countries later this month on his first official trip outside Europe.
The government said Friday the visit will begin in Santiago de Chile on Aug. 27.
The following day Sanchez travels to Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia, then on to Bogota.
He leaves the Colombian capital on Aug. 30 for Costa Rica.
Analysts see the visit as an effort by Sanchez, who took office June 2, to underscore Latin America's position as one of Spain's priorities in foreign policy.
