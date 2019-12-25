MADRID — Spanish police are investigating the swimming pool deaths of a British man, his 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.
The girl got into difficulty Tuesday in a pool in Malaga in southern Spain's Costa del Sol, Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported.
Her 53-year-old father and brother jumped into the pool and tried to save her, the agency said.
Police responded to a report of three bodies in the pool.
The British family, including the children's mother and another child, were on vacation when the deaths occurred, Europa Press said.
The report provided no further details about the family. Officials could not immediately be reached Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Wildfire-ravaged areas of Australia get holiday relief
Areas of Australia that have been ravaged by deadly wildfires experienced temporary relief on Wednesday, but oppressive conditions are expected to return this weekend.
World
Spanish police investigate British family's pool deaths
Spanish police are investigating the swimming pool deaths of a British man, his 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.
World
Thai officials say prison cameras were hacked, broadcast
Authorities in Thailand say they are investigating an apparent online break-in by a computer hacker that allowed him to broadcast surveillance video from inside a prison in the country's south.
World
President of Dubai-based carrier Emirates to retire in June
The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire in June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East's biggest carrier, the company confirmed Wednesday.
World
15 people injured in helicopter emergency landing in Russia
Russian officials say 15 people are injured after a passenger helicopter made a rough emergency landing in Siberia on Wednesday morning.