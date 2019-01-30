MADRID — Spanish police say they have arrested 37 people as part of a drug bust in southern Spain and the capital of Madrid.

The police say Wednesday that the arrests were made during raids in various locations suspected of being used for the trafficking of illegal drugs.

Images provided by police show a large group of officers in body armor and armed with automatic weapons silently filing down a city street.

The southern tip of Spain, where part of the police operation was carried out, has become a major entry point for illegal drugs in Europe, especially hashish and cocaine.

Police say the operation is ongoing.