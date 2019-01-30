MADRID — Spanish police say they have arrested 37 people as part of a drug bust in southern Spain and the capital of Madrid.
The police say Wednesday that the arrests were made during raids in various locations suspected of being used for the trafficking of illegal drugs.
Images provided by police show a large group of officers in body armor and armed with automatic weapons silently filing down a city street.
The southern tip of Spain, where part of the police operation was carried out, has become a major entry point for illegal drugs in Europe, especially hashish and cocaine.
Police say the operation is ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Gunman kills 1 on Corsica; police don't see terror motive
French police say a gunman opened fire in the streets of a city on Corsica, killing one and wounding six people.
World
Attorneys seek time, reject dismissal of Puerto Rico debt
Attorneys representing bondholders hit by a recent request to dismiss more than $6 billion of Puerto Rico's debt have demanded more time to fight the proposal during a federal debt restructuring hearing.
World
Macedonia's fugitive ex-prime minister to lose pay, benefits
Former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski, who fled to Hungary to avoid serving a two-year sentence over a corruption scandal, will no longer receive his lawmaker's salary.
World
Dissident artist: China's arrests of Canadians unsurprising
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei says China's arrests of two Canadians who have been detained in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese Huawei executive is unsurprising because disappearances and forced detentions without due process are common in China.
World
EU leaders say No, non and nein to Brexit deal changes
Leaders across the European Union offered a united chorus of "No" on Wednesday to Britain's belated bid to negotiate changes to the Brexit divorce deal so Prime Minister Theresa May can win the backing of her Parliament. In London, May acknowledged that her government hasn't decided exactly how it will try to change the deal to address British lawmakers' concerns about the Irish border.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.