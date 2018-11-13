MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Spanish-language reporter who faces deportation after his arrest while covering an immigration protest in Tennessee says he was unjustly detained and faces danger if sent back to El Salvador.

Manuel Duran spoke publicly about his case Tuesday for the first time since his arrest at an April rally protesting immigration policies just ahead of the 50th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in downtown Memphis.

Duran's lawyer said he could be deported within two weeks if an appeals court in Atlanta does not agree to delay his removal and reopen his deportation case.

Duran was issued a deportation order in 2007. Authorities in Memphis handed him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement after charges related to his arrest at the protest were dropped.