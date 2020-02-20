MADRID — A Spanish judge has named the owner of Venezuelan television network Globovisión in an investigation of alleged corruption and money laundering by Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA.
National Court judge María Tardón issued an order on Thursday to summon Venezuelan television magnate Raúl Gorrín to answer questions on Feb. 26.
The judiciary probe is looking into the alleged flow of money taken illegally from PDVSA and used to buy properties in Spain.
Besides being investigated in Spain, Gorrín also is wanted in the United States for corruption and money laundering.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel confirms ultra-Orthodox draft figures were inflated
The Israeli military said Thursday it found "serious, systemic failures" in its own reporting that inflated figures on the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox Jews, a hot-button issue in a country where most Jewish men are subject to mandatory conscription.
World
Police: Suspect detained after stabbing at London mosque
British police say a man has been stabbed at one of London's main mosques.
World
Sudanese activists say security forces fire tear gas at them
Sudanese pro-democracy activists said the country's security forces fired tear gas Thursday at hundreds of protesters in the capital Khartoum.
World
1 trillion euros: EU leaders get into big fight over budget
Everything is set for the trillion-euro EU summit to be bruising, long, and, very likely, inconclusive.
World
Pompeo in Saudi Arabia for visit focused on Iranian threats
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and the crown prince on Thursday in a visit focused primarily on discussing shared security concerns about regional rival Iran.