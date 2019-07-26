MONTMELO, Spain — The Spanish Grand Prix circuit owners say no deal has yet been reached to host a Formula One race next year.
Spain holds one of five F1 races whose contracts run out this year, and attendance has fallen sharply from 140,000 spectators in 2007 to 90,000 in 2018.
Amid media reports a deal has been reached for 2020, the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit says "no agreement has been reached yet with Formula One in order to renew," adding that negotiations are "still open."
A final decision will be made known by the circuit.
F1 is expected to keep a 21-race calendar next year. But with the Vietnam GP and the Netherlands GP being added, two races are set to be dropped.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Eden Hazard on FIFA 20 video cover, talks up Pulisic
Eden Hazard doesn't like comparisons. They've dogged him throughout his career, especially when talk turns to Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar. But, when asked to compare himself to the man replacing him in the Chelsea midfield, American wunderkind Christian Pulisic, Hazard was happy to elaborate.
Twins
When Twins' Jose Berrios gets a strikeout, children in Puerto Rico benefit
The righthander threw seven strong innings against the White Sox on Thursday.
Sports
Manuel wins 2nd straight world title in women's 100 free
Simone Manuel wasn't swimming up to her standards, and she felt her relay anchor leg that resulted in a silver medal for the U.S. proved it.
Golf
Top-ranked Park shoots 66 for clubhouse lead at Evian
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 66 to take the clubhouse lead at 9-under 133 Friday in the second round of the Evian Championship.
Gophers
Minnesotans Ferlic, Ali among steeplechase elite at USATF championships
Mason Ferlic and Obsa Ali got what they wanted on the first day of the championships, advancing to Saturday's 3,000-meter steeplechase finals in Des Moines.