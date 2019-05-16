MADRID — A Spanish court has cleared Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives of a plagiarism claim after rejecting a lawsuit brought against them by a Cuban-born singer and producer.
The court in Madrid issued its ruling in favor of Shakira and Vives on Thursday.
Livan Rafael Castellanos had accused Shakira and Vives of plagiarizing his 1997 song "Yo te quiero tanto" in their award-winning hit "La Bicicleta."
"La Bicicleta" won two of the three biggest Grammy Latino awards for 2016, including song and record of the year.
The ruling can be appealed.
