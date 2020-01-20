MADRID — Heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds lashed many parts of Spain on Monday, killing at least two people and prompting five provinces to go on top emergency alert.
The storm forced the closure of Alicante Airport and some 30 roads in the eastern region.
A man died Sunday in the northern province of Leon when he was run over by a car as he tried to put snow chains on his own vehicle. A homeless woman was found dead Monday after sleeping outside during the storm in the eastern town of Gandia.
The storm damaged property on the seafronts of Gandia and other towns as well, according to news videos and pictures.
The bad weather was expected to last until Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Myanmar probe: Security forces likely committed war crimes
An independent commission established by Myanmar's government has concluded there are reasons to believe that security forces committed war crimes in counterinsurgency operations that led more than 700,000 members of the country's Muslim Rohingya minority to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
World
Creditors start checkup as Greece seeks lower budget targets
Officials from Greece's bailout-creditor institutions are in Athens for an inspection of the country's public finances, as the center-right government is pressing for more lenient budget performance targets.
World
Iraqi officials: Clashes in Baghdad kill 1, wound dozens
Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds during clashes with anti-government protesters overnight and on Monday morning in Baghdad, killing one and wounding dozens of demonstrators, officials said.
World
Jaroslav Kubera, speaker of Czech Senate, dies at 72
Jaroslav Kubera, speaker of the upper house of the Czech Parliament, has died. He was 72.
World
Spain walloped by heavy snow, rain, gales that leave 2 dead
Heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds lashed many parts of Spain on Monday, killing at least two people and prompting five provinces to go on top emergency alert.