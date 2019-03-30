BARCELONA, Spain — Police in Barcelona say they have arrested seven people during clashes with radical Catalan separatists protesting against a political rally by a new far-right party.

The regional police for Catalonia also say that five people suffered minor injuries Saturday, including one of their officers.

Three protesters were arrested for having attacked a person who was arriving in the large public square in downtown Barcelona to attend the rally by the far-right Vox party, police say.

Separatist protesters hurled rocks and burned wood in the middle of a street during clashes with riot police.

Vox is trying to win its first seats in the parliament in Madrid in national elections on April 28. The party takes a hard-line stance against Catalonia's separatist movement.