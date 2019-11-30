MADRID — Spanish police say they have made their biggest seizure of methamphetamine, taking 631 kilograms (1,400 pounds) in a raid near Barcelona.
Police said in a statement Saturday that the drug, in a form known as crystal meth, was being stored for distribution to other parts of Europe.
The statement said authorities arrested two people in Spain and four elsewhere in Europe after an international police operation.
The statement did not estimate how much the drug is worth on the street.
Police also found about 1,000 marijuana plants allegedly being grown by the same gang at another location.
The statement gave no further details, saying the investigation is continuing.
