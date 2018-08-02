NEW YORK — BeIN Sports, which has televised Spain's La Liga in the U.S. since the 2012-13 season, has been dropped by the cable systems of Comcast Xfinity and Verizon Fios.

BeIN said filed a complaint against Comcast four months ago with the Federal Communications Commission, accusing violations of program carriage rules and the non-discrimination condition that was part of the FCC approval of Comcast's purchase of NBCUniversal.

BeIN said Tuesday that Verizon sought to shift it to a more expensive tier, and Verizon said BeIN sought a fees increase.

Comcast said BeIN would not guarantee what programming it will have going forward. BeIN has carried Italy's Serie A since 2012-13 but that deal expired and a new U.S. rights holder has not been announced.

NBC has U.S. television rights to England's Premier League and Fox has rights to the German Bundesliga. Turner takes over rights to the Champions League this season from Fox, which had televised Europe's top club competition since 2009-10.