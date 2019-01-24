MADRID — Spanish mine rescue experts are being lowered down a deep shaft from where they hope to dig a tunnel to reach a 2-year-old boy trapped underground for 11 days.
Authorities have struggled to recover Julen Rosello after he fell down a narrow, 110-meter (360-foot) deep borehole in the southern Spanish countryside on Jan. 13.
The only sign of the toddler found inside the hole so far is hair that matched his DNA.
Officials said a purpose-built cage was used Thursday to take the miners down a shaft that has been drilled parallel to the borehole.
The rescuers estimate they will need up to 24 hours to dig the 4-meter (13-foot) tunnel to where they believe the boy is.
