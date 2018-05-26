MADRID — Spanish police say they have arrested a 66-year-old man suspected of robbing nine different banks in Spain in the past month.
He was arrested in a hotel in Getafe near Madrid, where police said he had spent Friday night.
Authorities say they believe the man has been robbing banks for the past 35 years. He allegedly carried out his most recent robberies in Madrid, Toledo and Alicante.
The suspect's modus operandi was to dress formally, without covering his face, and show a pistol to a bank teller while calmly demanding cash, according to police.
