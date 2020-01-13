MADRID — Twenty-two Cabinet ministers have taken their oaths to join Spain's center to far left-wing coalition administration, a first in a country once dominated by two main parties taking turns in power.

Spain's King Felipe VI presided over the short ceremony on Monday, marking the inauguration of an administration led by Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez with five ministers from the anti-austerity United We Can (Podemos) party.

The leader of that party, Pablo Iglesias, is one of four deputy prime ministers in the new, enlarged Cabinet.

The prime minister has set as goals of the new administration achieving social reforms, sound economic growth and "dialogue" with separatists in northeastern Catalonia.