MADRID — The Spanish government says it has closed airspace around Madrid's international airport after drones were reported in the area.
The Transport Ministry said in a tweet Monday that the airspace at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport has been closed and advised people to check with the airport's authorities for further developments.
Enaire, Spain´s air navigation authority, had earlier reported delays in flights owing to the presence of drones in the area.
