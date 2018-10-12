MADRID — A royal parade and military fanfare are taking place in Madrid on Spain's National Day, an annual public holiday that provides a cue for nationwide displays of pomp and patriotism.
King Felipe VI, wearing military uniform, and Queen Letizia were driven Friday in a Rolls Royce down one of the capital's main avenues, flanked by cavalry. People waving yellow-and-red Spanish flags lined the street.
Rain though halted a Spanish Air Force flyover.
Catalan leaders, who are demanding independence for the wealthy northeastern region stayed away from ceremonies in Barcelona — as usual.
They have also snubbed King Felipe, who has spoken out against Catalonian independence. Catalonia's mostly pro-independence parliament passed a motion Thursday calling for the abolition of the monarchy.
Several thousand people joined a unionist parade in downtown Barcelona.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.