MADRID — Spanish police have arrested 29 people who they allege are involved in a drug trafficking ring.

Spain's Civil Guard says that their officers made the arrests on Tuesday after raiding several locations in the southern provinces of Cadiz and Malaga. Most of the arrests took place in the town La Linea de la Concepcion near the Iberia Peninsula's southern tip.

Police say they started investigating the group several months ago when they were suspected of smuggling large amounts of hashish to Spain from Morocco.

The bust is part of a large police operation to stamp out drug smuggling in southern Spain.

The Cadiz province, which is 14 kilometers (less than 10 miles) away from North Africa, amounts for 40 percent of the drugs entering Spain, according to Interior Ministry figures.