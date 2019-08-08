MADRID — Spanish police say they have arrested five French teenagers suspected in the gang rape of a 20-year-old Norwegian woman in the popular beach town of Benidorm on the Mediterranean coast.
Spain's Civil Guard said that they took the five suspects, aged 18 and 19, into custody on Wednesday after a hospital alerted authorities about the alleged rape victim.
The men are also accused of sexually abusing a second 20-year-old Norwegian woman.
Police said the men were on vacation in the popular summer tourist destination and had met the two women via social media. The alleged rape occurred at the place where the men were staying.
The police are investigating the role of each suspect.
