MADRID — Spain's air force says that a student pilot and her instructor have both died when their plane crashed into the Mediterranean Sea.
The air force said Wednesday that the plane was a small, two-seat propeller plane belonging to a military training academy.
The crash occurred in waters off the coast of the southeastern region of Murcia.
Last month the pilot of another military plane, this time a small jet, died after a crash in the same area of the sea.
