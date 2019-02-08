BARCELONA, Spain — Authorities in northeastern Spain say that a train crash near Barcelona has killed one person and injured eight others.
Emergency services for the region of Catalonia say that the train derailed Friday evening between the towns of Sant Vicenc de Castellet and Manresa just northwest of Barcelona.
Catalan Civil Protection Agency spokesman Joan Gracia has told Catalan public television that it appears "one train has run into another."
