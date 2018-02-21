VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — SpaceX has postponed a satellite launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The company called off Wednesday's pre-dawn launch due to strong upper-level winds.

Liftoff of Spain's PAZ (pahs) radar-imaging satellite is rescheduled for 6:17 a.m. Thursday.

The timing of the launch has created expectations of a repeat of the light show caused by a December launch that was visible for hundreds of miles and set off a storm of social media postings.

However, weather conditions this week are much less clear as clouds stream across Southern California ahead of a trough of low pressure that may bring rain.