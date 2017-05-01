SpaceX is officially in the government satellite launch business.

The company launched a top-secret spy satellite for the U.S. government on Monday and then successfully landed the booster for recycling. The launch for the National Reconnaissance Office marked the first time it executed a contract with the U.S. government.

At 7:15 a.m., the Falcon 9 rocket took off from the historic Launch Complex 39A, which SpaceX leases. About nine minutes later, the rocket landed gently on a landing pad on Florida’s Space Coast.

Monday’s launch has been a highly anticipated mission because it could mark the start of what some consider a new era in rocket launches, one characterized by competition between SpaceX and United Launch Alliance.

For the last six years, at least, only United Launch Alliance has delivered government ­payloads into space.

SpaceX had mainly focused on commercial telecommunications satellites and cargo missions to the International Space Station. “From the government angle, they now have more than one launch provider,” said space historian Roger Launius, formerly of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. “That’s important because if you lose one and have to stand down for whatever period of time, especially for national security payloads, you still have options.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.