A spring snowstorm socked the Minnesota River Valley with several inches of snow late Friday and Saturday, making roads treacherous and prompting a flood warning in southwestern Minnesota's Redwood County.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen reported 11 inches of snow in St. James, 10 in Albert Lea and Marshall and 9.6 in Redwood Falls, with snow still falling in many areas in early afternoon.

The snow and brisk winds created hazardous road conditions across much of southwestern Minnesota, the state Department of Transportation reported. Numerous crashes and spinouts were reported along Interstate 90 in particular. It was slow going in much of Iowa, too.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that between midnight and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, there were 18 crashes and 65 accidents in which vehicles went off the road or spun out. One injury, but no fatalities, was reported.

In the Twin Cities metro area and much of southeastern Minnesota, no snow fell despite forecasts earlier in the week for heavy snow in parts of those areas. The Weather Service had warned that the "snow gradient" might shift at the last moment, and it did.

"It's tough to forecast on the edges," Weather Service meteorologist Eric Ahasic said Friday. "You can go from 10 inches to no snow in a span of 20 miles. It can be so localized."

The Weather Service tweeted that it was "boring in the metro ... anything but boring in southern and western Minnesota."

Areas experiencing heavy snow can expect it to wind down Saturday afternoon, forecasters said. As with most March snowstorms, a rapid melt is likely, prompting at least one flood warning along the Minnesota River, in Redwood County. Sunday's high in the area will be just above freezing, with sunny skies, the Weather Service said, and more rain and sleet are expected in the area on Monday.

In the Twin Cities, Saturday will remain mostly cloudy, with a nighttime low around 24, the Weather Service said. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Monday and Tuesday will be rainy, but no snow is expected in the metro area those days.

Staff writers Pamela Miller and Kelly Smith contributed to this report.