DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is reporting profits rose more than 16 percent, to $615 million during the third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas company had a profit of $1.08, beating estimates by 2 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $5.58 billion, also edging out forecasts.
Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. have dropped 17 percent since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Ford recalls nearly 1.3M Focuses because engines can stall
Ford is recalling nearly 1.3 million Focus compact cars in the U.S. because a fuel system problem can cause the engines to stall without warning.
Nation
Who won the lottery? Why some states allow winners secrecy
Like the location of Jimmy Hoffa's body, the secret formula for Coca-Cola and the possibility of aliens in outer space, the identity of the winner of the second-biggest lottery in American history may remain hidden forever — because of where the person bought the ticket.
Business
Southwest profit rises more than 16 percent in 3Q
Southwest Airlines is reporting profits rose more than 16 percent, to $615 million during the third quarter.
Business
Roundup found in Cheerios reignites debate on food safety
Most government regulators and food industry leaders say the pesticide poses no health risk in the amounts that people get in their food.
Business
Crash kills 2 men repairing power lines downed by hurricane
Two utility company linemen are dead and a third is critically injured after a pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer hit them while they were repairing lines damaged by Hurricane Michael in Florida's Panhandle.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.