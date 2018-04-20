NEW YORK — Southwest Airlines has sent a letter of apology and is offering compensation to passengers who were on a flight earlier this week that made an emergency landing following an engine explosion.
ABC News reports that it obtained a letter to one passenger signed by Southwest CEO Gary Kelly that included a $5,000 check and a $1,000 travel voucher. The company confirmed that it sent the "communication and gesture" to passengers, although it would not disclose the wording or compensation amounts.
An engine on a Southwest jet exploded over Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and debris hit the plane. Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sucked partway out of the jet when a window shattered. She died later from her injuries.
