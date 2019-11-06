DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing in Norfolk, Virginia, on Wednesday after a report of a small fire in the galley of the plane.
The plane was able to taxi to the gate, and there were no injuries, said Steven Sterling, deputy executive director of Norfolk International Airport.
Sterling says crew members on the plane bound from Baltimore to the Dominican Republic told air traffic controllers about the fire. He says fire fighters found the burned coffee pot and determined that the fire had extinguished itself.
According to tracking services, it was Southwest flight 811. Dallas-based Southwest did not immediately comment.
