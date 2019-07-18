DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the date it expects to be able to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, meaning more flight cancellations.
Southwest said Thursday that it was taking the plane out of its schedule through Nov. 2, a month longer than before.
Without the plane, Southwest says it will drop about 180 flights a day from its schedule, up from 150.
The plane was grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. It's not clear when it will be cleared to fly after Boeing makes fixes to flight-control software.
Southwest had 34 Max jets when the plane was grounded in March, and the airline expected to receive more as the year went on, but Boeing halted deliveries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Facing Trump's tariffs, some companies move, change or wait
Some are moving factories out of China. Others are strategically redesigning products. Some are seeking loopholes in trade law or even mislabeling where their goods originate — all with the goal of evading President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on goods from China.
National
Will a summer job burn your financial aid for college?
Roughly one-third of teenagers have summer jobs, according to the Pew Research Center. Some of these jobs may make you very familiar with the letters…
Business
Southwest cancellations will rise due to grounded Boeing jet
Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the date it expects to be able to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, meaning more flight cancellations.
Business
Dayton's building in downtown Mpls. gets historic designation
The building is now eligible for tax credits and incentives if developers maintain historic traits.
Business
Weak Netflix results send US stocks lower
U.S. stocks moved lower in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after Netflix reported a slump in new subscribers and dragged down communications companies.