MADISON, Wis. — A southern Wisconsin lawmaker is calling it quits after a decade in the Legislature.

Rep. Ed Brooks announced Tuesday he won't seek re-election in November. Brooks has represented the 50th Assembly District since 2009. The district includes parts of Juneau, Sauk, Richland and Monroe counties.

The 75-year-old Town of Reedsburg Republican said that he needs to concentrate on keeping his leukemia in remission.

Brooks is the 13th legislator and the 10th Republican to decide not to seek re-election this year.