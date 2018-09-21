Severe Storms Impact Southern Minnesota

A line of severe storms impacted parts of southern Minnesota Thursday evening, with numerous Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings issued. Potential tornado damage had been reported via torando storm reports in the Granada, Elysian, and Medford areas. SIgnificant damage had been reported at the Fairbault airport with planes flipped.

Here's a look at severe reports that had been relayed by the National Weather Service through 8:25 PM. You can see some of those tornado reports in red across southern Minnesota, with numerous wind damage reports as well. A peak wind gust of 70 mph was reported in Mankato, with 61 mph winds reported in Waseca. In the Metro, wind damage had been reported in Mound and Minnetonka.

Cool End Of September & Beginning Of October Expected

Even though fall officially begins at 8:54 PM Saturday, it's already been feeling like fall over the past few days with highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. That's after highs that were in the 90s over the weekend.

I certainly hope you are enjoying these more fall-like temperatures as they do look to stick around for the foreseeable future! The 8-14 day temperature outlook (from September 27 through October 3) shows the potential of continued cooler than average temperatures across much of the central third of the country - including Minnesota.

While we could see a few 70 degree days Sunday and Monday in the Twin Cities, most of the extended temperature outlook shows highs only in the 50s and 60s through next week and into the beginning of October. Parts of central Minnesota could see some areas of morning frost by the end of next week.

Both the European model (not shown) and its emsembles (shown) have the same idea through much of next week and into the first part of October with cool highs for the Twin Cities. Looks like it's time to start getting the sweatshirts out of the closet and warm up those pumpkin spice lattes!

Fall Color Update

Here's an update on the Fall Colors across the state as of Thursday. While most of the state is starting to see at least a slight change in the colors, they are much more noticable across northern parts of Minnesota. In parts of northern Minnesota, area State Parks are reporting between about 25-50% color. Lake Bronson State Park in an update Wednesday noted, "Most of the bright red sumac have lost their leaves, but the American hazel has stepped up to add dark red to the understory. Many box elder have yellow leaves and the cottonwood are starting to turn. It definitely looks like fall now despite the quaking aspen and oak remaining green." You can check out what local State Parks are say color-wise in your area over at the Minnesota DNR Fall Color Finder.

September Finally Showing Up on the Weather Maps

By Paul Douglas

September tends to be a quiet month- almost as if Mother Nature is catching her breath before the winds of winter kick in.

T-storms strong enough to spin up tornadoes are rare, but according to the local National Weather Service, Minnesota experiences a September tornado every 2-3 years, on average. If anyone asks (doubtful) a total of 91 tornadoes have touched down on Minnesota in September since 1950; 15 of them significant EF-2 or stronger.

I remember an outbreak on this date in 2005. Baseball-size hail and straight-line wind damage battered the state; 3 tornadoes hit Hennepin and Anoka counties.

The rough weather gets pushed to our east today as a cooling, drying northwest wind kicks in. Gusts to 30 mph this morning give way to slow PM clearing, and a partly sunny sky greets us over the weekend. Saturday looks like vintage September with 60s - 70s return on Sunday.

A series of Alberta Clippers (remember those?) next week will tug chillier air south of the border; highs hold in the 50s by late week with frost north/west of St. Cloud. No frost at MSP into early October.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Gusty and cooler. High 57. Low 44. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine, less wind. High 65. Low 51 . Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a milder breeze. High 72. Low 58 . Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Dry start, late PM showers, T-storms. High 75. Low 53 . Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Damp start, lots of clouds. High 63. Low 51 . Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clipper approaches, few PM showers. High 67. Low 50 . Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy and gray. Light jacket weather. High 58. Low 43 . Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

This Day in Weather History

September 21st

2005: An unusually intense late season severe weather event affects parts of central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin during the late afternoon and evening hours. Baseball-sized hail, damaging thunderstorm winds, and tornadoes result from several supercell thunderstorms. The most widespread damage occurs across the northern and eastern portions of the Twin Cities. Three tornadoes rake across parts of Anoka and northern Hennepin counties, including an F2, but the tornado damage is overshadowed by the widespread extreme wind damage associated with the rear flank downdraft of the supercell. In addition to the severe weather, many locations received substantial amounts of rain. Many streets and underpasses in the northern Twin Cities metro area were flooded Wednesday night, where radar precipitation estimates were in excess of 3 inches.

1994: 1/2 inch hail in Blue Earth County results in $6 million in crop damages.

1924: Very strong winds occur in Duluth, with a peak gust of 64 mph.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

September 21st

Average High: 70F (Record: 974F set in 1937)

Average Low: 50F (Record: 32F set in 1974)

Average Precipitation: 0.10" (Record: 2.07" set in 1986)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 21st

Sunrise: 6:59 AM

Sunset: 7:12 PM

*Length Of Day: 12 hours, 13 minutes and 19 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 6 seconds

*Next Sunrise Of 7:00 AM Or Later: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*Next Sunrise Of 7:00 PM Or Earlier: September 27th (7:00 PM)

*When Do We Dip Below 12 Hours Of Daylight?: September 26th (11 hours, 57 minutes, 46 seconds)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A chilly, windy day is expected Friday, with rain pushing out of northern Minnesota throughout the day. Highs will be stuck in the 50s statewide.

These cool highs will be 5-15 degrees below average for September 21st across the state.

Friday will be blustery day across the state, with winds out of the northwest sustained between 10-15 mph in the Twin Cities. Gusts, especially in the morning, could approach 30 mph across parts of the state.

In combination with the cooler temperatures, there certainly will be a bit of a wind chill out there! Parts of northern Minnesota will have wind chill values in the 30s to start off the day.

After Thursdays heavy rain pushes out of the region, we should see fairly dry weather as we head into the weekend. Our next rain chance will move in Monday with another cold front moving through the region, helping to bring in that next batch of cool air.

National Weather Forecast

On Friday, a cold front will move from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, stretching down into the Southern Plains. This front will bring the potential of showers and storms along with it, some of which could be severe across the Northeast. This cold front will also produce copious amounts of rain across parts of the southern Plains. Some rain will be possible in the Pacific Northwest as a system approaches.

Two areas of heavy rain are expected through early next week across the nation. One of those is positioned across the western Great Lakes, where 2-4"+ of rain could fall as several storms system move through the region. The second is across parts of the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley, with a slow moving low pressure system and frontal systems moving through.

Taking a closer look at that heavy rain area across the southern Plains, there are some parts of Oklahoma - including OKC - that could see over 4" of rain through the end of the week and into the weekend. This heavy rain will cause the potential of flash flooding across the region.

Heat exposure can be deadly for farm workers. Now, advocates are asking the feds to step in

More from Marketplace: "Farm workers are 20 times more likely to die of heat-related illnesses than other workers. With climate change, the risk is only going to increase. Over the past three decades, about 800 workers have died from heat exposure; almost one in five worked in agriculture. Washington, Minnesota, and California have regulations that aim to protect the people who harvest our food from the heat. Of those, California’s rules are the strictest. Now, farm worker advocates are petitioning the federal government to follow California’s lead and enact regulations protecting workers nationwide from the heat. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has received the petition, and a spokesperson says it is under review."

The Largest Wildfire in California's History Is Finally Out

More from Earther: "After nearly two months, the largest wildfire in California history has finally been put out. The Ranch Fire can now officially take its place in the record books, having burned a grand total of 459, 123 acres. The Ranch Fire was part of the Mendocino Complex, which lit up on July 27. Paired with the River Fire, the complex became the largest fire in state history in early August. Just a week later Ranch Fire took the title of the largest single fire in California history, fanned by powerful winds over a hot, dry landscape."

Scientists discovered dozens of ice volcanoes on Ceres

More from CNET: "In 2015, NASA's Dawn spacecraft entered orbit around Ceres and started taking images. The probe gave scientists the most comprehensive look at Ceres yet, revealing its cratered surface and a volcano stretching 2.5 miles into the sky they dubbed "Ahuna Mons". Research in 2016 suggested that Ahuna Mons was a geological phenomena known as a "cryovolcano". Literally, an ice volcano. The latest research, published online Monday in Nature Astronomy, suggests Ahuna Mons isn't just an extremely cool (sorry) anomaly. In fact, Ceres may have dozens of cryovolcanoes dotted about its surface. By using computer modelling and images taken from NASA's Dawn spacecraft, a team of US-based researchers were able to identify 22 domes they suspect may have been active cryovolcanoes over Ceres' history. Their average diameters ranged from around 10 to 54 miles, making some smaller than Ahuna Mons."

Millions of Carolina Homes Are at Risk of Flooding. Only 335,000 Have Flood Insurance.

More from the New York Times: "Millions of people in the Carolinas are at risk of their homes flooding because of Hurricane Florence. Only about 335,000 homes in the two states have flood insurance. The math is simple, and the result is ugly: Many people affected by the storm are going to have to pay for repairs to their damaged homes out of their own pockets. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the same thing happened last year after Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston and, to a lesser extent, after Hurricanes Irma in Florida and Maria in Puerto Rico. Standard homeowners’ insurance does not cover flooding, but coverage is available from the federal government. Anybody can buy it, but not many do. If the National Flood Insurance Program worked as intended, more people would have coverage. But it doesn’t work as intended."

Climate change is making storms like Hurricane Florence worse

More from CNN: "Extreme weather events are often pointed to as harbingers of what is to come, thanks to manmade climate change. Unfortunately, Hurricane Florence, like Hurricane Harvey last year, is an example of what climate change is doing to storms right now. The planet has warmed significantly over the past several decades, causing changes in the environment in which extreme weather events are occurring. Some are small and inconsequential, and some -- such as increased wind shear that tears apart hurricanes, could actually be beneficial. But there can be destructive consequences. Of the effects we are most certain of, such as increased rainfall and storm surge, Florence is a sobering example of how a warmer planet has worsened the impacts of hurricanes."

- D.J. Kayser