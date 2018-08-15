First District

4 Republicans want to fill Walz vacancy

With about a fifth of precincts reporting, Jim Hagedorn was holding a steady lead over state Sen. Carla Nelson and two other candidates on Tuesday night for the Republican nod in the First District primary. It was Hagedorn’s fourth time running for the GOP slot in the southern Minnesota congressional district. DFL-endorsed candidate Dan Feehan also held a steady lead over Colin Minehart.

Hagedorn outspent and outraised Nelson, a Rochester legislator endorsed by the National Rifle Association. Hagedorn, who grew up on a farm near Truman, Minn., is the son of a former Minnesota congressman and a former Treasury Department official.

Voters in the 21-county First District, which spans southern Minnesota from Worthington to Winona and includes Rochester and Mankato, split the ticket in 2016, supporting Donald Trump but re-electing U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, who stepped down to run for governor.

EIGHTH District

DFLers face off to run against Stauber

With about a fifth of precincts reporting, former state Rep. Joe Radinovich was leading four other DFLers in Tuesday’s primary in northeastern Minnesota’s sprawling Eighth District, one of the nation’s most-watched races. Radinovich, 32, of Crosby, was up against four other Democrats: North Branch Mayor Kirsten Kennedy, former Duluth TV news anchor Michelle Lee of Moose Lake, state Rep. Jason Metsa of Virginia and Bemidji activist Soren Sorensen. The winner likely will go up against Republican Pete Stauber, who held a wide lead over Harry Robb Welty, in November’s race to fill Rep. Rick Nolan’s seat. Radinovich has served as chief of staff to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and was campaign manager in 2016 for Nolan, who stepped down to become Lori Swanson’s running mate. Democrats have held the seat for more than 70 years, with the exception of Republican Chip Cravaack from 2011 to 2013, but there are signs it’s changing. After twice supporting Barack Obama for president, the district went for Trump in 2016.

Kelly Smith