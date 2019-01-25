Authorities in Brown County arrested a man for suspicion of neglect after his wife was found dead in their home.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Thursday morning from a person reporting a dead person inside a residence in Searles, Minn., which is about 15 miles south of New Ulm.

When deputies arrived at the residence on the 18000 block of Sperl Avenue, they were greeted by a 56-year-old man who said his wife was deceased inside. Investigators found the body of Debra Lynn Johnson, 69.

“The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the scene as what is being considered a suspicious death,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson’s body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death, authorities said.

The man remained in the Brown County jail Friday where he was being held pending charges of criminal neglect. the Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.