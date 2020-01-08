CARBONDALE, Ill. — Marcus Domask had 23 points as Southern Illinois topped Valparaiso 63-50 on Tuesday night.
Domask hit 9 of 11 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Eric McGill had 14 points for Southern Illinois (8-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Ronnie Suggs Jr. added nine rebounds.
Valparaiso put up 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Javon Freeman-Liberty had 16 points for the Crusaders (8-8, 1-2). John Kiser added nine rebounds. Donovan Clay had nine rebounds.
Southern Illinois takes on Bradley on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso plays Drake at home on Saturday.
