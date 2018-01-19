LOS ANGELES — Two Southern California men have been arrested on federal charges that they illegally exported computer chips with military applications to China.
The U.S. attorney's office says part-time Los Angeles resident Yi-Chi Shih and Kiet Ahn Mai of Pasadena were arrested Friday. It's unclear whether they have attorneys.
Federal prosecutors say the men conspired to have a U.S. company make special high-speed computer chips that were illegally exported to a Chinese company connected to Shih.
Authorities say the chips have a number of commercial and military uses, including radar and electronic warfare applications.
If they are convicted, the two men could face years in federal prison.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Government Shutdown: What's closed, who is affected?
The federal government shutdown only partially curbs operations. But the longer the shutdown continues, the more likely its impact will be felt.
Eat & Drink
Wine of the Week: Castellargo 'Albus' Bianco Friuli Grave 2016
Castellargo ‘Albus’ Bianco Friuli Grave 2016 Trying to get at the Castellargo ‘Albus’ Bianco Friuli Grave 2016 ($17) is not fun, with the…
Movies
Video review: Battle on the home front
Battle on the home front Movies such as “Thank You for Your Service” serve as a counterbalance to the steady stream of war news…
TV & Media
TV picks for Jan. 21-25: 'Counterpart,' 'Mosaic,' 'Baskets'
Counter intelligence J.K. Simmons’ Oscar win for 2014’s “Whiplash” may have gotten overshadowed by his role as the Farmers Insurance spokesman, but “Counterpart” reminds us…
Music
Pick Six: Praise for Lana Del Rey, Bleachers, Haim, Caitlyn Smith, Sharon Jones, Rebirth Brass Band
Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.