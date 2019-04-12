LOS ANGELES — A Southern California street racer who caused a fiery freeway crash that killed three people has been sentenced to nearly 22 1/2 years in prison.
Thirty-eight-year-old Dealio Lockhart of Whittier was sentenced Friday, a month after he pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including vehicular manslaughter.
Authorities say Lockhart's Dodge Challenger was doing 127 mph when he lost control and slammed into a UPS tractor-trailer rig during a 2016 race on Interstate 5 in Commerce, near Los Angeles.
The rig went into oncoming lanes and struck another car, causing a chain-reaction crash. The trucker and two people in that car died, while four other people were injured.
