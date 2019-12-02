SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A Southern California high school is reopening for the first time since a 16-year-old student fatally shot two other students, wounded three others and killed himself last month.
Students returning Monday to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita will have counselors and a wellness room available. There also will be an expanded law enforcement presence.
School district official Mike Kuhlman says two organizations have put therapy dogs on the campus.
Kuhlman says the district is mindful that the staff was affected by the tragedy and 10 substitute teachers are on standby.
The motive for the Nov. 14 shooting remains under investigation.
