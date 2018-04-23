ONTARIO, Calif. — All gates at Southern California's Ontario International Airport are open again after part of a terminal was briefly evacuated while a bomb squad investigated a suspicious device.
Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Schiller says the item found in a passenger's luggage around 5 a.m. Monday was determined to be an inert device typically used for military training.
Schiller says the male passenger, a member of the military, was cooperative. He was not detained, but authorities confiscated the device.
During the investigation, authorities evacuated three gates in Terminal 4 at the airport 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Travelers were let back in after about an hour and a half.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.