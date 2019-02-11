Sorry to report that the year-old Lucky Oven Bakery has closed.

A sign on the door reads, “To our beloved customers: We are sad to announce that we have had to close our doors. We have loved serving this community and we are grateful to have been a part of this great neighborhood. Thank you for being a Lucky Oven customer! It has been our pleasure to serve you!”

Owner Kristy Dirk opened her bakery-cafe at 5401 Penn Av. S. in Minneapolis in late November 2017, funneling the experience she gleaned from her work at the Salty Tart – and the neighboring Red Wagon Pizza – to create a breakfast-lunch setup with a well-stocked bakery counter. (Regulars are undoubtedly missing Dirk's exceptional ham-Gruyere rolls, corned beef sandwiches, packs-a-punch brownies and other imaginative, well-made specialties).

As child, Dirk kept her Easy-Bake Oven very, very busy, and she cleverly channeled that happy memory into a memorable and much-photographed social media image: a colorful wall of 50-plus Easy-Bake Ovens.

Dirk did not return a request for a comment. A “For Rent” sign hangs in the window.

Another bakery closure: Cocoa & Fig has pulled the plug on its Edina location (6807 York Av. S.).

Owners Laurie and Joe Lin are staying busy. The couple has recently purchased Edelweiss Bakery, the 14-year-old people magnet in downtown Prior Lake. The southwest suburban city is familiar territory for the Lins. Laurie Lin is a Prior Lake native, and the Lins started their bakery and catering operation at the Prior Lake Farmers Market. The downtown Minneapolis location of Cocoa & Fig remains open.