BURNSVILLE

APRIL 10

Theft. A 32-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for theft on the 400 block of 130th Street E.

APRIL 13

Drugs. A 33-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 12900 block of Aldrich Avenue S.

JORDAN

APRIL 18

Suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a building in the 100 block of 1st Street W. Officers found it was an employee of the business.

APRIL 19

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of two suspicious males at the Feed Mill Restaurant, 200 Water St. A 26-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct and a 28-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substances, obstruction of the legal process with force and disorderly conduct.

Vandalism. An officer responded to a report of three juvenile males putting rocks on the train tracks on Valley View Drive. The three boys were located. The officer spoke to them and their parents and advised them on railroad safety. The rocks were removed from the tracks.

LAKEVILLE

APRIL 8-14

Theft. A 2013 Lincoln Continental was stolen from the 18000 block of Kenyon Avenue.

Theft. A dresser was stolen from the 17000 block of Jubilee Way.

Medical. Officers responded to a report of a highly intoxicated woman at Upper 164th Street W. and Glengary Court W. The 55-year-old woman was unable to care for her herself and taken to the hospital.

Property damage. Five tires on two vehicles parked in a driveway were slashed in the 16000 block of Embers Avenue.

APRIL 15-21

Theft. A 65-year-old man was cited for theft after stealing pocket knives from Mills Fleet Farm, 17070 Kenrick Av.

PRIOR LAKE

APRIL 10

Drugs. A 29-year-old St. Francis woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Hennepin County warrant at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

Obstruction. A 37-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for obstructing the legal process and violating a harassment restraining order in the 16700 block of Brunsick Avenue.

APRIL 13

Theft. Diamond earrings, valued at $1,000, were stolen from a home in the 14100 block of Cedarwood Circle.

APRIL 14

Theft. A 49-year-old Crystal man was cited for theft at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

APRIL 16

Theft. A 36-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for drunken driving in the 16700 block of Brunswick Avenue.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 5

Burglary. A 19-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for two counts of burglary in the 2200 block of Eastway Avenue.

APRIL 6

Disorderly conduct. A 28-year-old Belle Plaine man was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction at Holiday, 444 1st Av.

APRIL 7

Assault. A 34-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct at the Shakopee police station, 475 Gorman St.

APRIL 11

Drunken driving. A 49-year-old Eden Prairie woman was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop at Hwy. 169 and Marystown Road.

APRIL 16

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at St. Francis Hospital, 1455 Saint Francis Av. A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for disorderly conduct.

