JORDAN

MAY 3

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a situation involving a weapon near Mill and 1st streets. They located a 6-year-old boy, who gave them two small Nerf guns he was carrying in his backpack, neither one of them with darts. They turned over the guns to the boy's mother, who said she would destroy them and that she had warned her son about bringing them to school.

MAY 9

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home in Valley Green Park. A resident said that his juvenile son had accidentally dialed 911 and that there was no need for assistance.

MAY 11

Drunken driving. A 47-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after he was stopped for speeding at Hwy. 21 and Broadway Street.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF APRIL 29-MAY 5

Theft. A fire pit and flower planter were stolen from the 20000 block of Hollins Avenue.

WEEK OF MAY 6-12

Theft. A 15-year-old boy was cited for theft after he was observed putting three throwing knives down his pants at Mills Fleet Farm, 17070 Kenrick Av.

Drunken driving. A 39-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving after she was found sleeping in the drive-through lane at McDonald's, 17645 Cedar Av.

Drugs. A 44-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance following a traffic stop at Dodd Boulevard and 185th Street W.

PRIOR LAKE

MAY 2

Drugs. A 48-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a Goodhue County warrant in the 5700 block of Cedarwood Street.

MAY 4

Drugs. A 52-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

Drugs. A 56-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for possession of heroin and synthetic narcotics at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

MAY 5

Theft. Two cans of beer were stolen from Kwik Trip, 16751 Fish Point Road.

MAY 6

Drugs. A 17-year-old Shakopee boy was arrested for possession of marijuana wax and drunken driving at the YMCA, 3575 North Berens Road.

MAY 7

Theft. A paddleboard was stolen from the 14900 block of Pixie Point Circle.

SHAKOPEE

MAY 1

Disorderly conduct. Two girls, ages 16 and 17, were cited for disorderly conduct after fighting at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av. W.

MAY 2

Theft. A 32-year-old St. Bonifacius man was arrested for theft and possession of a controlled substance at Target, 1685 17th Av.

MAY 3

Theft. A 19-year-old Edina man was cited for theft after he was caught shoplifting at Kohl's, 1529 17th Av.

MAY 4

Drugs. A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for possession of heroin and hypodermic needles, and a warrant, at Taco Bell, 1120 Vierling Dr.

Drugs. A 33-year-old Waverly man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation of license and a Scott County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive NW. and Hwy. 169.

MAY 5

Alcohol violation. A 20-year-old Eagan man was cited for a liquor violation after he tried to buy alcohol at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road S.

MAY 8

Theft. A 50-year-old Waconia woman was cited for theft after she was caught shoplifting at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.