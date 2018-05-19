BURNSVILLE

APRIL 22

Theft. A 49-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for theft and possession of marijuana after she was caught shoplifting at Cub Foods, 1750 County Road 42 W.

APRIL 25

Drugs. A 19-year-old Farmington man was arrested for possession of a narcotic and fleeing police, and a 21-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for fleeing police, in the 14700 block of Burnsville Parkway W.

APRIL 27

Drugs. A 34-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 12800 block of Frontage Road S.

JORDAN

APRIL 26

Underage consumption. An 18-year-old woman was cited for underage consumption in the 600 block of Sunset Drive.

MAY 1

Drunken driving. A 27-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving, open bottle in a motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after she was stopped for lane-use violations at Hwy. 169 and 173rd Street.

MAY 7

Assault. A 31-year-old man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct at Valley Green Park mobile home park.

LAKEVILLE

APRIL 29-MAY 5

Property damage. A home was egged and three tires on a vehicle were slashed in the 9000 block of 178th Street W.

Fire. Officers responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 16000 block of Duluth Trail. The homeowner had placed an outdoor fire pit too close to the home, causing smoke damage and the siding to melt.

Theft. A 24-year-old man was cited for shoplifting after he was caught stealing fishing lures at Mills Fleet Farm, 17070 Kenrick Av.

Theft. A leaf blower was stolen from the 18000 block of Jasper Court.

PRIOR LAKE

APRIL 24

Drunken driving. A 71-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for drunken driving at Viking Liquor Barrel, 16290 Hwy. 13.

Drugs. A 58-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

APRIL 29

Burglary. A TV was stolen from a garage in the 4500 block of Hummingbird Trail.

APRIL 30

Theft. A necklace and watch were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3700 block of Fox Tail Trail.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 27

Obstruction. A 30-year-old Eagan woman was arrested for violating an order for protection at Holiday, 3901 Eagle Creek Blvd.

Driving violation. A 53-year-old Richfield woman was cited for driving after revocation and arrested on a Scott County warrant, following a traffic stop at Canterbury Road S. and County Road 42.

APRIL 28

Obstruction. A 40-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for giving false information to police in the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue.

APRIL 30

Drugs. A 43-year-old Brooklyn Park woman and a 19-year-old Prior Lake woman were arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Marschall Road.

MAY 1

Warrant. A 21-year-old Eagan man was arrested on warrants in Dakota, Hennepin and Scott counties at St. Francis Hospital, 1455 St. Francis Av.

Curfew. A 17-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for a curfew violation after he was found in a park after hours at Lions Park, 1100 11th Av. W.

